Increased number of visitors to region results in loads of rubbish

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNCIL rangers have been out in force over the holiday season to deal with the increased number of visitors flocking to the region.

The pressure on accommodation has led to an increase in illegal camping, particularly in popular coastal communities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“While we welcome our visitors and hope everyone has a great time in the MidCoast, we are urging people to ensure they have an accommodation or camping site booking before they come,” said MidCoast Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

“We understand that the large numbers of visitors the region is experiencing is impacting on our local communities – and we are working to ensure we have a balance between a strong visitor economy and the protection of our delicate foreshore environment.”

Traffic congestion has also placed pressure on our waste management contractors and emergency services when they are trying to get to popular locations.

This is particularly the case for the Seal Rocks community who missed out on a waste service for several days due to cars parked in no stopping zones.

The Myall Coast has also seen its fair share of increased visiting population this holiday period.

Mr De Szell said Council is urging visitors to be respectful of nearby residents and take their rubbish with them if bins are full.

Council rangers have worked closely with the National Parks and Wildlife Service and other authorities over the holiday period to ensure that people are safe and the rules in place to protect the environment are followed.

“Our rangers have been focussing on coastal areas from Crowdy Head to Tea Gardens since Christmas, where we have experienced a huge surge in visitors,” added Mr De Szell.

Electronic message boards are in place at problem locations across the region, to remind people to obey parking rules and to not camp illegally.

Calls from concerned members of the community have resulted in penalty infringement notices being issued and in some cases campers are being moved on.

“After days of issuing penalties, Council will now be towing illegally parked vehicles away,” said Mr De Szell.

“We urge all visitors to act responsibly, do the right thing and not park illegally.”

Rangers will continue to patrol throughout the holiday period to protect the environment and amenity of local communities.