Incredible By Nature Youth Photo Competition

THE Port Stephens community has enjoyed relationships with other cities through the sister cities program.

Now the Sister Cities Committee has teamed with Destination Port Stephens to offer a unique competition to the youth of the region; the Incredible by Nature photographic competition.



Young people in Port Stephens are invited to enter a photographic competition focusing on their favourite places in the municipality.

The competition offers prizes supplied by Destination Port Stephens member companies.

They include family tickets for a whale watch, dolphin watch, entry to the Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre, entry to the Koala Sanctuary, sandboarding, a beach and dune tour, and Incredible by Nature packs.

Nigel Dique of the Sister Cities Committee told News Of The Area, “Port Stephens Sister Cities Committee is conducting the competition with a view to sharing the images with our sister cities in Tateyama, Yugawara and Kushiro in Japan, and Bellingham in the United States.

“Likewise, our sister cities are invited to share with us favourite places in their communities.”

“Our very busy schedule of educational, cultural and sporting exchanges came to a dead halt with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The photographic competition is one way of maintaining our friendships and connections until overseas travel resumes.

“We look forward to seeing what inspires our young photographers in Port Stephens,” said Port Stephens Sister Cities Chairman Nigel Dique.

Schools in Port Stephens have been alerted to the competition, which will be in two categories: students aged 5 to 12 years and 13 to 17 years.

To enter, students are invited to take a photo of up to three of their favourite Port Stephens locations and send them as attachments to sistercities@portstephens.net by closing date Monday 12 July 2021.

Information about the committee and details of the competition prizes and entry conditions can be found at http://www.portstephenssistercities.com.

A three-person judging panel will select the winning photos.

Further information: Nigel Dique, Chairman Port Stephens Sister Cities Committee 0423 024 819; nigeldique@me.com

By Marian SAMPSON