Incredible rescue effort for 20 horses in Millers Forest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN amazing community effort to rescue more than 20 stranded horses through flood waters was executed in Millers Forest last week.

Veterinary nurse Debbie Pratten joined Victorian Fire and Rescue personnel and volunteers in boats to cross to the horses, where she assessed if they were healthy enough to make the three-kilometre return journey.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Owners, volunteers and firies then waded back through up to thigh-high water in an amazing procession of horses and people to dry land where staff and vets from the Newcastle Equine Centre and Morpeth Veterinary Hospital were on hand to treat the animals.

Australian Olympic hero Heath Ryan joined the effort and he and Martina Kovacs arrived with trucks and transported the horses to higher ground.

The effort was captured by Ms Pratten’s friend, Elise Willams, whose post is now going viral on Facebook.

“Debbie is actually a highly regarded veterinary nurse so when the vets couldn’t get through in time she was taken over to the horses via boat to assess their vital signs before they could be moved.

“So I jumped on her camera and captured some special moments,” Ms Williams said.

“When we arrived on Saturday morning Victorian Fire and Rescue had boats and owners along with other amazing people had already made it out to the horses and had them out of the property onto a dry road.

“It was a lengthy wait for the vets to arrive, so Debbie had her stethoscope and thermometers on hand and headed out to assess their condition and make sure they were up for the three kilometre journey out.

“It most certainly restored a lot of faith,” Ms Williams said.

By Tara CAMPBELL