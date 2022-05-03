Independent candidate Steve Attkins runs on behalf of community for Lyne seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GREAT Lakes local Stephen Attkins is running as an Independent candidate for the seat of Lyne in the upcoming Federal Election.

For the past twenty years, Steve has lived in the area with his family after purchasing the Great Lakes Winery, which has now been transformed into a regional tourism destination facility as ‘Great Lakes Paddocks’, hosting family and music days for the wider community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Mr Attkins is an active member of the community, and is hoping to continue advocating for the region if elected in the seat of Lyne.

“I’ve been a member of the Manning Valley Business Chamber in the Economic Development team, various tourism task forces and economic development groups for over fifteen years.

“I’m also a member of the Manning Base Hospital Community Board, All About Inclusions Disability group, Dundaloo Support Services, NSW Local Land Services Small Grants committee panels and an active member of the Wootton Rural Fire Brigade,” Steve told News Of The Area.

Many projects that have recently been funded were born from projects which Steve helped to create including the Northern Gateway which was recognised as a major project for the area in regards to job creation and infrastructure.

“I’ve also lobbied in Canberra for over ten years seeking funding for the region and successfully achieving funding a variety of projects and currently am the Principal and owner of LJ hooker Forster Tuncurry, employing twelve full time staff,” he said.

Mr Attkins is ready to make a change with clear priorities.

“We need to take action on climate change, infrastructure, public health and hospitals.

“If I can win the seat of Lyne and become a Federal Member I’m excited about making a difference for my community.

“I’m passionate about making a change and I’m ready to fight for this community,” he said.

By Tara CAMPBELL