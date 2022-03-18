Independent Federal Election candidate hosting Meet and Greet at Valla

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VALLA residents are invited to meet the Independent candidate for Cowper, Carolyn ‘Caz’ Heise at a meet and greet evening organised for the Valla Beach Community Hall on Monday 4 April, starting at 7pm.

A mum, nurse, senior health manager and board director with a Master of Business degree, Caz enjoyed a stellar career which culminated in her being the Director of the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute and then the Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

During her treatment for cancer and full recovery three years ago she rediscovered her passion for politics.

“I have the experience and skills to make a real difference in Cowper,” Caz said.

“I know I’m not alone in wanting politics done differently.

“We need to return honesty, integrity and the respect for all people to the debate along with respect for science and facts.

“I am committed to ongoing engagement with the Cowper community and using my experience to find real solutions to the issues we all face.

“Like you I want improved health, disability, aged and child care services; real action on climate change that protects our lifestyles and boosts business; and the establishment of a corruption commission to hold all politicians and senior public servants to account.”

For more information go to www.caz4cowper.com.au.