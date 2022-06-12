Indigenous author Tony Birch at Bello Readers & Writers Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABORIGINAL author and climate activist Tony Birch is appearing in three sessions at the Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival (BR&WF), June 10-12.

Often described as a natural storyteller, the Sydney Morning Herald writes, “(Tony) Birch has great empathy and a skillful pen to match”.

He’s looking forward to the BR&WF, telling News Of The Area, “The Bellingen Festival has a great reputation amongst writers, particularly for its hospitality and generosity.

“I was supposed to come previously, but Covid locked me out.

“I’m so happy to finally have the opportunity to be here.

“I’m being billeted with a local family.

“I’ve been told by a previous guest, Barrie Cassidy, that the food is outstanding.

“I’m ready to eat.”

Tony will be out and about at the festival between sessions.

“While in Bellingen I want to meet as many readers and writers as I can.

“I love regional festivals.

“People are always so friendly and passionate about books and ideas.”

To relax and have time out, Tony gets out on the road.

“I’ve been a runner for the past 50 years.

“I get to know a new place by running its roads and trails,” he said.

In May 2022 at the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards, Tony was announced as winner of the Christina Stead Prize for Fiction for his 2021 work Dark as Last Night, a collection of short stories.

Judges praised Birch for creating short stories that were as “realised and rich as novels”.

“Captivating as yarns, wearing their brilliance and compassion lightly, these stories take us somewhere deep.

“They rub at the seams and scars of contemporary life and carry us, along with their flawed but ultimately lovable characters, into bright hope, humour and appreciation.

“This work is audacious in its understatement and unassuming application of wit and wisdom.

“It signals a writer at the top of his game,” said the judges.

In 2021 he also released a poetry book, ‘Whisper Songs’.

Tony is a founding member of the Melbourne School of Discontent and has published three novels: ‘The White Girl’, ‘Ghost River’ and ‘Blood’.

He is also the author of ‘Shadowboxing’ and three short story collections, ‘Father’s Day’, ‘The Promise’ and ‘Common People’.

In 2017 he was awarded the Patrick White Literary Award for his contribution to Australian literature.

Visit www.bellingenwritersfestival.com.au/program for full Festival details.

By Andrea FERRARI