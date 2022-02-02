Indigenous flag stolen from Pindimar memorial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Aboriginal flag from an Indigenous memorial in Pindimar has been stolen.

Just before 11:30am on Monday 4 October 2021, emergency services were called to Pindimar Road near Myall Way, Pindimar, after reports of a Subaru Forester and a Nissan Dualis collided.



Following investigations, a 46-year-old Pindimar man was charged with a number of offences relating to the accident.

Tragically, a 64-year-old woman, Jackie Sainsbury from Bundabah died at the scene.

A memorial for the woman was set up, featuring a large Aboriginal flag to pay respect to both herself and her family’s heritage.

On 26 January 2022, Australia Day, there were reports of the flag missing from the memorial at the site of the accident.

“My eldest sister had driven up to Bundabah on 26 January as this was the first time she was ready to drive past the site.

“When she left and was driving back out, she noticed someone had stolen the flag.

“She pulled over to see if it was thrown somewhere, only to realise it wasn’t and instead, someone had literally cut it off and taken it.

“As a family this is hard enough to deal with our grief of losing our queen in the family, then for someone to do this; I have absolutely no words right now,” Kimmi Smith, Jackie’s daughter told News Of The Area.

The memorial was created as a place of remembrance for Jackie and her husband, residents of Bundabah and Pindimar for over twenty years.

“The reason we made a memorial site that site a memorial for our Guni ‘mother’ is because many of our family and friends of Guni drive past the site every day.

Dal, who was one of Guni’s best friends, had asked me if it would be okay if she created a place where my stepdad, uncle and locals could go and sit and have a beer with Mum,” Mrs Smith said.

The family agreed and organised an Aboriginal flag to be taken to the site and placed alongside windchimes and stakes on 28 December 2021, a significant day for the family.

“It truly was a beautiful site, considering the heartache and anger we were feeling.

“For the flag to be there untouched for almost a month, then be stolen on Australia Day is disgusting.

“The flag wasn’t placed there to upset anyone, it was placed there for personal reasons,” Mrs Smith said.

A replacement flag is being sourced, however the community of Pindimar and Bundabah, and Jackie’s family are devastated by the lack of respect for the memorial.

By Tara CAMPBELL