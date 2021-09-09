Indigenous Literacy Day Celebrated In Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY, September 1 was Indigenous Literacy Day, an initiative of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Because of COVID-19, the Foundation hosted a free virtual celebration for all Australians from 9am.



Viewers could choose from a range of over 50 stories from kids in remote Australia, First Nations authors, musicians and artists.

Locally, the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation also hosted online activities.

The Corporation highlights the importance of reading in programs such as the Goori Learning Centres, held three times a week when not in lockdown, and the Nyanggan Tutoring Programs in several local schools.

They point out to young people that reading for even five minutes each day means that you read for more than 900 minutes to read 282,000 words per year.

Because stories and language have been passed on from generation to generation through specific cultural practices, traditions, languages, laws and family relationships; this year’s Indigenous Literacy Day theme of ‘Celebrating Stories and Language’ is particularly relevant.

The Corporation Spokesperson Amber Mercy said that they conducted story time online, and posted a video of Executive Officer Clark Webb reading ‘Jibiny’, in Gumbaynggirr, about the journey of some birds through the day.

‘Jibiny’ is one of two picture books used as reading stimuli by the Corporation.

The other, ‘Yuludarla’, depicts the story about how the land was created around Coffs Harbour.

Mr Webb’s story can be viewed on the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Facebook page and the national program details are atild.org.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN