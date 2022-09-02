Indonesian Day at Scotts Head Primary School

SCOTTS Head Primary School welcomed visitors for a day of celebration on Tuesday 22 August.

As Australia’s only rural Indonesian bi-lingual school, this event is organised annually to celebrate the twelve years of the Languages Other Than English (LOTE) bridging programme.



Annie Balfour, Scotts Head Primary School Principal, proudly commented, “We provide students with opportunities to become world-class citizens through our Bi-lingual Indonesian Programme, creating links with our Asian neighbours.”

Participants on the day were provided with authentic cuisine and a midday concert featuring interactive performances of traditional, storytelling, Indonesian dance.

The students and onlookers were enthralled with the show delivered by the Suara Indonesian Dance Group, consisting of Alfrica O’Sullivan, Murtala and Pak Jack.

Conversational Indonesian language is spoken throughout the school and as stated on the school website, “Indonesia is Australia’s nearest Asian neighbour and our youth need the knowledge and skills to access future Asia related career opportunities in fields such as trade, security, arts, and development.”

Principal Balfour emphasised that, “Students are immersed in Indonesian language for approximately four hours a week, while studying key concepts in areas such as Health, History, Mathematics and Creative Arts.

“At Scotts Head PS we have been fortunate in having the support of many Indonesian teachers and native speaker assistants over this time.

“Classroom learning is enhanced by engaging with sister-school connections, digital collaborations, visiting artists and various cultural experiences.

“The school has also built a close relationship with the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra and Indonesian Consulate in Sydney, with members from both regularly visiting the school and offering support.”

The day concluded with student workshops, performances and lots of smiling faces.

For more information, visit https://scottshead-p.schools.nsw.gov.au/nsw-bilingual-schools-program.html.

By Jen HETHERINGTON