Information to be provided to community regarding Lakeside Leisure Centre

COUNCILLOR Peter Kafer has called upon the Port Stephens Council to provide information on the Lakeside Leisure Centre.

Cr Kafer raised a notice of motion calling for the General Manager to brief Council where the subsequent staged works of Lakeside Leisure Centre (pool) are up to.



“Given that Stage One (the indoor and outdoor 50 metre pool) has been in place for over twenty years, the local community deserves to be better informed as the Raymond Terrace community have been asking this question for years,” Cr Kafer said.

The Lakeside Leisure Centre was constructed in 2000 to replace the previous aquatic centre that was located in Raymond Terrace.

Compared to the previous aquatic centre, Lakeside Leisure Centre increased the level of service to include an indoor heated leisure pool for both learn to swim and recreation swimmers.

The new centre also has an external 50m pool that is heated all year round.

Port Stephen Council Assets Section Manager, John Maretich, said that the centre was located at Lakeside to cater for growth in the Raymond Terrace and Medowie districts.

“The centre site has the capacity for future expansion that includes a 25m indoor pool.

“External market expressions of interest were undertaken in the past but due to the quantum of capital expense required for this next stage, there were no interested parties,” he said.

Further information will be provided to not only councillors, but the community following the motion’s unanimous support.

By Tara CAMPBELL