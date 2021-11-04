Infrastructure traineeships on offer for Year 12 school leavers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN opportunity to kick start a career in construction is being offered to Year 12 regional school leavers through a two-year paid traineeship that provides participants with experience across government and private sectors while they complete a qualification.

The NSW Government’s Infrastructure Traineeship is specifically for Year 12 students interested in developing their professional skills in the infrastructure industry.



The two-year paid traineeships in the infrastructure sector are office based, with trainees spending time in government, with a contractor and with a consultant, and trainees get to visit sites and learn all about how different roles play a part in delivering major projects, such as schools and hospitals, to understand the successful delivery of public infrastructure.

Trainees will study for free with TAFE NSW to complete a Cert IV in courses such as Business, Project Management Practice or Procurement and Contracting.

NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the opportunity for a school leaver to step into a paid role within the industry was remarkable.

“It’s rare to see an opportunity as comprehensive as this for students straight out of school,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Not only will the traineeship provide practical industry experience and networks across multiple sectors, students will also come out with a qualification, all while getting paid.

“This is a pathway that sets young people up for a future in the infrastructure sector by providing a fantastic employment opportunity and a chance for them to get their foot in the door.”

The program, run by School Infrastructure NSW, is a collaboration between NSW Government infrastructure agencies and approved industry partners, providing Year 12 graduates with office-based rotations between government agencies, contractors and consultants.

Last year was the program’s first intake, which received 2,200 applications for 137 traineeship positions.

NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said that in addition to their practical work experience and free TAFE NSW training, trainees will also receive First Aid and White Card accreditation funded by Training Services NSW.

“This is an opportunity for school leavers to gain real world, practical skills so they are equipped for jobs and are part of the long-term economic prosperity in their local region,” Mr Lee said.

Applications for the 2022 intake of the Infrastructure Traineeship Program are now open and Year 12 school leavers can find out more and apply for the program at https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/career-and-study-pathways/infrastructure-traineeships/about-infrastructure-traineeships.

By Emma DARBIN