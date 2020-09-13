Injury Hit Saints Still Dreaming Of Finals Glory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“No matter what happens over the next few weeks, we’re going to be playing against Northern Beaches on 3 October,” coach Mick Britton said.

“We need to try and be prepared for battle and a good game on that day.”

On Saturday Sawtell/Toormina was beaten by Northern Beaches 4.7 (31) to 0.1 (1) while playing a couple of girls short.

Britton said injuries haven’t been kind to his team but added there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We played a Wednesday night game earlier in the season then had to back up three days later. We got a lot of injuries out of that Wednesday game. Basically we haven’t had a full team since then,” he said.

“The only time we had our strongest team was in the first round of the season which we won by two points.

“Hopefully the pieces will fit back together over the coming weeks.”

The Saints have the bye this week while the undefeated Coffs Breakers play at home against the Blues.

In the men’s competition, Grafton stretched its lead at the top of the ladder when it defeated the Saints 12.10 (82) to 8.4 (52).

Scores were level at half time but the Tigers pulled away in the second half kicking seven goals to three.

With a new coach calling the shots, the Coffs Breakers all but wrapped up a finals berth with a comfortable win over Port Macquarie.

The Magpies accuracy in front of goal saved them from an embarrassing defeat as the Breakers won 18.10 (118) to 10.1 (61). Jacob Sincock led the goal kicking for the Breakers with five majors.

This Saturday sees a local derby between the Breakers and the Saints played at Fitzroy Oval.

Grafton has the chance to maintain its position at the top of the ladder when it plays a home game against the travelling Port Macquarie.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS