Innovation Opportunities For Coffs Coast Business Owners in 2022

WHILE many businesses have been hit by the fall in consumer confidence because of COVID-19, there are many opportunities for local small business owners to network and further develop their business skills in 2022.

A driving force behind business development on the Coffs Coast is the Coffs Harbour City Council’s ‘6 Degrees’ initiative.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – [email protected]

It’s first event for the year, to be held on 23 February at 5pm at the Pier Hotel, will feature 15-year-old entrepreneur and fashion label founder, Sophie Hallam and local pet wellness guru, Sue Knight.

Fiona Barden, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader, Industry Destination Development, said, “We like to run an event each month and allow new business owners to present their ideas and receive feedback and support from existing business owners.”

Ms Knight attended a workshop and was subsequently able to use some of 6 Degrees services to help develop her business.

Ms Hallam showcases her products along with those of other local producers at Kaleidoscope, in Coffs Central.

The Innovation Hub at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus is running a ‘Lunch Bites’ Workshops Program for its entrepreneurial members and tenants to share in their expertise, experience and business with TAFE and Southern Cross University students and the wider community.

Guest speakers have the chance to create, prepare and deliver their knowledge in ways that will help grow their own business as well as offering a global community the chance to connect, learn and grow.

Lunch Bites occurs every Wednesday at 12.30pm at the Innovation Hub Coffs Coast Boardroom – or Via Zoom.

Tony Rothacker, Innovation Hub Manager, said, “We try to provide something of use to start ups and new businesses every week, and it’s also relevant for established businesses.”

He said that anyone is welcome, but regular attenders are charged a small fee.

Mr Rothacker said, “We aim to assist people to access global market opportunities using technology.”

The Alt-Collective, based in Sawtell, is continuing its ‘Local Luminaries’ events from February, in which ‘local legends’ share their challenges and triumphs in entrepreneurship.

Planning sessions and ‘Kickstart Your Side Hustle’ sessions will also feature and Alt-Collective is involved in events for Small Business Month.

Courtney Tune, the founder, said, “It’s obviously been a challenge for business over the past two years and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to a more consistent and connected 2022.”

For those who want to network locally with other business leaders, LinkedIn Local, now a global phenomenon started by Anna McAfee, usually operates each month.

Find it on LinkedIn for details.

By Andrew VIVIAN