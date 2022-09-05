Inspirational nine-year-old Jewel Harrison-Northrop to ride 108km for Cancer Council

SOME children are destined to change the world, and Jewel Harrison-Northrop is certainly one of them.

At only nine years old, Jewel will be riding over 100km in just two days to raise funds for Cancer Council.



Jewel told News Of The Area that she is raising funds in memory of her Nan, Robyn Northrop, who passed away of Cancer in October 2019.

“She was my Dad’s Mum who we spent a lot of time with.

“She was always there and never missed a sporting or school event, despite having cancer,” Jewel said.

“I miss her very much.”

Originally Jewel and her family had hoped to raise $5000, but they quickly reached this goal and are now up to over $12,000 of donations for Cancer Council.

Jewel says she wishes everyone could do their bit to help raise funds for cancer support and research.

“If everyone just did something little for cancer it would make a huge difference and help lots of people.

“I hope that other people my age never have to go through losing their family members to cancer, but if they do I hope maybe they can raise funds for cancer as well,” she says.

Jewel and her family have been training almost every day in preparation for the 108km ride on 1 October, which will mark three years since her Nan’s death.

“We even train in the rain and the frosty mornings,” Jewel said.

Her whole family will be joining in on the ride, including her mum and dad, brother Banjo (eight) and Dorothea (four) who will ride on the back of Jewel’s dad’s bike.

Her Uncle and Cousin will also take on the ride.

Jewel says she is thankful for the community’s support.

“They’ve helped us so much and we couldn’t have done this without them.”

Jewel’s Journey For Cancer will depart at 6am from Bellbird on 1 October 2022 where the team will ride 80km to Karuah for a night’s stopover before heading the final 28km the next day to Winda Woppa.

For those wishing to donate, you can do so by heading to https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/jewelharrison-northrop

By Tara CAMPBELL