International Poetry Competition Winner

LOCAL artist and writer Jennifer Hetherington has won first place in the Welsh International Poetry Competition for her entry called ‘Cross Words.’

Worldwide there’s been a lot on people’s minds this year with the threat of climate change, the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, and the war in the Ukraine.



Competition organiser Dave Lewis said, “There was a lot to write about this year for sure and once again we had poems from all over the world with a lot of very strong poems from Australian writers.”

Jennifer was delighted with the international win and recognition.

She had previously been shortlisted for her short story ‘In Random’s Wake’ and published in the Lane Cove Literary Awards 2019 Anthology, and her poetry and artwork showcased in Dyst Literary Journal in 2021.

“It’s really exciting to attain first place in an international competition,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer has been living on the Mid North Coast for the last four years.

With a degree from Griffith University in Communications (creative writing and screen studies), and after decades of being involved in the textile industry as a designer, manufacturer and educator Jen has returned to her first love in creative arts, primarily as a writer of poetry and short stories.

In April Jennifer had her first collection of poetry ‘Between Coastal Rocks & Softer Places’ published by Rosey Ravelston Publishers.

“I’ll return again and again to this poetry collection as one should, there is something to be found anew each time,” wrote author of ‘Finding Izzy,’ Nanette Fox.

‘Between Coastal Rocks & Softer Places’ from the wispy winds of ‘I Sail’ to the forlorn ‘Tick of the Clock’ other works will take the reader to the water, a place of magic colours, and sacrament, reverence or loss.

All illustrations in ‘Between Coastal Rocks & Softer Places’ have been her own creations.

“This collection reflects on environments, physical and emotional, that traverse several decades of musings.”

“There is a second poetry edition in the planning,” said Jennifer.

For more information www.jenniferhetherington.com.au

By Karen GRIBBIN