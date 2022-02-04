International women’s Day Breakfast Tickets Selling Fast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast women will come together for breakfast on International Women’s Day (IWD), Tuesday 8 March, 2022, to celebrate the success of women, along with the announcement of the 2022 Coffs Coast’s Woman of the Year.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women.



It is also a day to review how far women have come in their struggle for equality, peace and development.

The Day provides an opportunity for women to unite, and foster meaningful change.

The IWD Coffs Coast breakfast is organised by three local women’s networks: Coffs Coast Business Womens Network, the Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour and Business Professional women (BPW) Coffs Harbour.

This year’s guest speaker is Lorraine Gordon, who won the ABC’s 1994 NSW Rural Woman of the Year Award for developing the largest domestic hydro-electricity scheme in Australia.

Ms Gordon established Yaraandoo Environment Centre as an eco-lodge and function centre, and co-founded the Ebor Beef Cooperative.

She later became the Director of Southern Cross University’s $15 million Farming Together Program which helps farmers, fishers and foresters collaborate.

The program supported over 28,500 farmers, funded 51 projects and established 70 new cooperatives.

Ms Gordon subsequently won the National Rural Community Leader of the Year Award in 2018.

Lyndall Weatherby, who is on the Selection Committee, said, “We’ve had an excellent response to our call for nominations and we have four marvellous finalists.”

The selection process involved individual submissions and face to face interviews, and the 2022 finalists are Jodi Wood, Sarah Poole, Jade Naidu and Lorraine Penn.

Ms. Weatherby said, “Tickets are selling well and early bird tickets close on 8 February.

Tickets are available via Sticky tickets.

By Andrew VIVIAN