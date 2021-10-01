International Women’s Day Committee Seeks Nominations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE International Women’s Day Planning Committee is again seeking outstanding women from the Coffs Coast region who demonstrate innovation, commitment, and a significant contribution to empowering members of the local community.

Since 2015, the initiative has acknowledged the positive contribution of women in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area and Bellingen Shire.



The three major women’s groups in Coffs Harbour; the Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Inc., Business and Professional Women (BPW) of Coffs Harbour and the Coffs Coast Business Women’s Network (BWN) collaborate to organise the IWD Breakfast, to acknowledge the positive contribution of women and girls in the region of the Coffs Coast, and to recognise the winner and runner up of the Woman of the Year award.

Nominations are sought from women who are involved in work of a voluntary, community, business or professional nature, and who also display vision and initiative.

The International Women’s Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year Award 2022 will honour a woman who makes a key contribution in enhancing and improving the lives of citizens within the local community and promotes economic, cultural and or social wellbeing of citizens within the community.

She is also actively engaged with the local community in either a voluntary, community, business or professional capacity and is a resident of the Coffs Coast.

The Coffs Coast International Woman of the Year will receive $1,000 (partly sponsored by Coffs Harbour City Council) and the runner up will receive $500 (sponsored by One Agency Coffs Harbour) and both will receive an inscribed trophy and publicity for the themselves and their cause, to allow both awardees to advance their objectives.

All finalists are recognised and acknowledged for their own achievements.

Nomination forms are now available by email from [email protected] and close on 30 November 2021.

By Andrew VIVIAN