Internationally regarded performer Irish Albert moves to Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INTERNATIONAL performer Irish Albert has moved to Port Stephens.

Irish Albert is a traditional Irish comedian, singer and impersonator who has performed in a number of notable settings including the London Palladium, on luxury cruise ships and in front of multiple members of royalty, presidents and prime ministers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Having stopped my touring, my daughter has finally coaxed me to move, and semi-retire here in Shoal Bay where she can keep an eye on me.

“I’m looking forward to catching a fish, playing some golf and doing some concerts in the area,” Albert told News Of The Area.

Albert’s talents range from his Irish Blarney to impersonations including Mrs Brown, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Charles.

Alongside the above, Albert prides himself on his Donald Trump and Billy Connolly impersonations.

Irish Albert is joined by accompanist John Bryan, a keyboard player in Rivergum for over 25 years.

Although Irish Albert has had success both Australia-wide on national television and ABC radio, alongside his international success, he is now hoping to share his gift with the older community in Port Stephens.

“I want to give a little back to the over 50s who have supported my gigs for the past 25 years or so by doing some shows for love rather than money.

“If you want to get in contact with me, please reach out via 0412 012 762 or my website, www.irishalbert.com,” he said.

By Tara CAMPBELL