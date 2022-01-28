‘Intertwined’ exhibition opens at Urunga Art Space

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘INTERTWINED’, the new exhibition at Urunga Art Space, invites you to have your senses stimulated as you experience the artworks.

Opening on Wednesday 26 January, the exhibition continues for two weeks.

The creators are a family affair.

Leigh and Liz are a husband-and-wife team, who exhibit together regularly both here and in France where they have their second home.

Joshua, who completed his Diploma of Ceramics at Coffs Harbour TAFE in 2020, is Liz’s son.

All three artists live and have their studios at Raleigh.

As the name ‘Intertwined’ implies, the exhibition is an intertwining of the artworks of three family members who express their creativity in different mediums – sculpture by Leigh Morgan, painting by Liz Challis and ceramics by Joshua Challis.

Leigh creates sensual sculptures in Huon Pine, Red Cedar and Rosewood.

They may be small decorative sculptures or large corporate pieces, often inspired by the nature and shape of the wood.

People are drawn to experience the soft, silky finish Leigh achieves with up to forty coats of French Polish.

Liz’s paintings are extremely diverse.

They range from small to large and whilst the majority are acrylics, some are watercolours,” she said.

Liz also creates interesting and unusual collages.

Her colours vary from soft pastels to bold, vibrant colours and the paintings may be realistic or completely abstract.

She trained as a graphic design artist, and this sometimes influences the techniques she uses in her paintings.

Joshua is a newcomer to exhibiting.

Joshua’s work ranges from utilitarian mugs, plates and bowls to unique one-off plates that are beautiful artworks.

He also creates whimsical sculptures that are purely for pleasure.

Joshua is continually making new discoveries as he explores working with clay.

Intertwined Exhibition aims to give the viewer an exhilarating experience through the different approaches of expression used by these three artists.

Liz told News Of The Area, “We extend an invitation to the public to celebrate the opening on Saturday 29 January from 5pm.

“Refreshments will be provided.”

By Andrea FERRARI