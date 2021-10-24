Invitations to tender for the Coffs Harbour Bypass announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONSTRUCTION of the Coffs Harbour bypass moved a step closer last week following a joint announcement from Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce; Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan; State Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole; and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

Three companies; CPB Webuild Joint Venture, Acciona Seymour Whyte Joint Venture and Gamuda Ferrovial Joint Venture have been selected to take part in the tender process for the bypass.



The successful contractor will be announced in mid-2022.

Mr Joyce said the announcement moves Coffs Harbour and the surrounding region a step closer to realising the benefits of this economy-boosting project.

He said that the bypass will help to connect communities and improve safety, while creating jobs and supporting economic recovery.

Mr Toole said, “This will be the biggest infrastructure project in Coffs Harbour’s history, removing more than 12,000 vehicles a day from the centre of town, bypassing twelve sets of lights and saving around eleven minutes in travel time.”

Mr Conaghan said the bypass will deliver an economic boost to the region, creating about 12,000 jobs during construction.

“Not only will locals get work but they’ll also get valuable training and experience that will be transferable to many careers or business ventures.

“Supporting businesses will also enjoy a boost, as seen up and down the coast during the recently completed Pacific Highway upgrade.”

Mr Singh said, “We’ve signed up thirteen local builders to carry out work on a range of at-home-noise treatments including seals to windows and doors, reglazing with acoustic glass, installation of air conditioning, acoustic insulation or relining of exposed walls.

“More than 30 local businesses have also been engaged for the preliminary work now taking place and there will be more opportunities for local suppliers as work progresses,” he continued.

More information is available at www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass.

By Andrew VIVIAN