Irving Vincent Daytona winner helps raise $10,000 at North Coast V-Twins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN the 2008 Daytona winning motorcycle was exhibited at North Coast V-Twins last week, it was an opportunity for Ashley Beaton and the team at V-Twins to raise money for victims of the recent floods.

The iconic motorcycle was specifically built for Craig McMartin by Australian motorcycle makers Irving Vincent to take over to America to compete in the Daytona Battle of the Twins, which it won.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Only five people have had the privilege of riding the iconic motorcycle including motorcycling legend Alan Cathcart, Beau Beaton and his father Ashley Beaton, and it was the centrepiece at the charity auction which helped to raise over $10,000 for flood victims.

Having strong community ties on the Mid North Coast, owner Ashley Beaton and his team at V-Twins knew they could use this opportunity to help friends and families affected by the recent floods.

“When the Horner Brothers, Ken and Barry, generously offered to make a pit-stop at our store with these iconic motorcycles, I knew that it would generate a lot of interest from our strong two-wheeled family.

“It was something special to share with our community.

“With little time to spare the team managed to pull together a VIP night at our Orlando Street showroom, with an auction list that was sure to see some serious bidding competition from the crowd,” said Beaton.

One of the most sought items at the auction was the one-of-one original Irving Vincent/Beau Beaton framed and signed memorabilia.

After a frantic round of bidding from the crowd, the gavel went down and the item went home with Robert Cooper, that item alone raising $1,200 for flood victims.

Other items included a Sydney Motorsport Track Day, weekend escapes to the Hunter Valley, and local restaurant vouchers from Latitude 30 and Brooklyn’s Burger Bar to name a few.

Ashley Beaton paid tribute to the local businesses that helped make the fundraiser a success.

“We had so many local businesses jump onboard, Bob Jane T-Marts, The Hoey Moey, The Big Banana, Peter Sechi Photography, Coffs Picture Framing and Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and we thank them all, the auction wouldn’t have been successful without their kindness and generosity.

“We knew our community was giving and we are grateful everyone was so willing to support us.

“V-Twins have been here for more than 30 years, but it still blows me away at just how lucky we are to be a part of it.

“If you are wanting to lend V-Twins a hand and make their donation even bigger, we are also holding a raffle to win a $1000 V-Twin bucks head in-store or at www.v-twins.com.au to purchase a ticket,” said Beaton.

By David WIGLEY