It’s a book – Dave Blumenthal releases The Cartoon Chronicles of Sandwich Bag Dad

HIS exhibition at The National Cartoon Gallery (NCG) back in April helped sow the seed for Melbourne artist and dad, Dave Blumenthal, famously known as Sandwich Bag Dad, to create a book of his cartoons.

Dave said he has been completely blown away by the positive responses to his quirky art over the years, including his exhibition of 160 framed sandwich bags, this year, at the NCG in Coffs Harbour.



Many of these custom cartoons with penned dad joke puns have now been compiled into a book, The Cartoon Chronicles of Sandwich Bag Dad.

Featuring everything from bees riding motorcycles (“Born to bee wild”) to coffee cups doing Pilates (“pi-lattes”), Dave’s art is beautifully detailed, whimsical and has become an amusing visual essay of his kids’ school lunch journeys.

According to Dave, what started out as a simple and endearing idea has morphed into a mass collection of drawings and witty puns on brown paper lunch bags, with a growing band of followers on social media and his debut exhibition, which brought Dave and his family to Coffs Harbour, to meet locals on Opening Night.

“While I originally started doing this just to bring a smile to my kids, I just love seeing that my drawings are able to make so many people around the world chuckle too.

“I hope that happiness goes far and wide with the launch of my new book.”

In honour of his late father, Dave will be donating 15% percent of gross profits from the book to the Leukemia Foundation.

“My dad was the king of dad-joking and taught me most of what I know about this fine-art form.

“He passed away from leukemia before my kids were born.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to him than to perpetuate the art of the dad joke in printed form and to use it to raise awareness and funds for leukemia.”

Chris Durham, Manager at NCG said, “David’s exhibition was a real hit with visitors young and old to the National Cartoon Gallery.

“They loved the humour and the memories his work brought back regarding our own school lunches.

“All the kids (and adults) wanted their school lunches to be like David’s.”

The Cartoon Chronicles of Sandwich Bag Dad launches around Father’s Day.

By Andrea FERRARI