It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas in Coffs CBD

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Coffs CBD as a stunning Christmas tree with customised artwork was erected last Friday.

Twelve local artists handmade over 300 decorations to create a unique Christmas tree that represents the region which the public can interact with.



Local artist Sarah Lyttle was part of the working bee, bringing the magic of Christmas to the community.

“The working bee was such a great night, a great opportunity to regain a sense of community, and meet and network with other artists, for a fun cause too,” said Sarah.

There was a diverse collection of artists ranging from an interior designer, to surface designer, ceramicists, illustrators, and even a real-time digital programmer who has had work featured at Vivid Festival Sydney, Beijing Design Week and the International Symposium of Electronic Arts.

“Watching each of the artists transfer their individual and identifiable style on the decorations was the best part of the night,” said abstract landscape artist Kelly Finley.

Erin Hughes from Noi Creations used her masterful sign-writing skills to label every single beach on our coast from Red Rock to Sawtell so viewers can search for their favourite local beach.

Artists have also created a Christmas tree game of ‘eye-spy’ for the community to interact with.

“When you go to see the Christmas tree, see if you can find a lizard drawn by local illustrator Mardi Davies, the little bees by Lauren Ginger Kelly, ‘Patrick the Starfish’ from Spongebob by Jimmy Wags, the bowling ball skull by Patrick Duthie, and many more,” said Sarah.

Funded by Coffs City Centre to support local businesses, the working bee was held at Om Yeah Yoga Studio, which is due to reopen again after a long closure caused by the lockdown.

Café Ophelia, OMG Decadent Donuts, Choc Daisy Raw Bar and the Produce Markets kept the artists sustained as they created over 300 handmade decorations for the community.

By David WIGLEY