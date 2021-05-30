It’s on again – the annual Coffs Harbour Collectors Club Fair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS year marks the 25th event for the Collectors Club, whose members are enthusiastic collectors of everything from egg cups and buttons to radios and even vintage cars.

You will be able to see some of theirs and visitors’ collections in the special Display section where they will be competing for a cash prize and even Champion of the Show.

This is a very popular contest and is judged by local antique dealers to make sure the decision is impartial.



The Fair has thousands of items for sale, with stall holders coming from all over NSW and even as far as the Gold Coast, to sell their wares.

Once you’ve browsed the stalls and looked at the fascinating displays, perhaps stopped to enjoy some of the delicious refreshments available, you can enjoy watching the vintage farm machinery in action – courtesy of Orara Valley Museum.

Vintage cars will be on display and you can tap your feet to the Coffs Harbour Brass Band when they appear from 12 noon till 2.00pm on Saturday.

Entry is $6.00 per person (children under 16 go free) and every patron who visits has the chance of winning a $200 Coles Voucher.

There is something for everyone at the event, a real collectors paradise under one roof.

Better than that, you’ll be giving something back to the local community.

Over the past fifteen years, over $50,000 of proceeds from the Collectors Fairs have been shared amongst local charities.

The Fair is being held at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday 29 May from 9am till 4pm and again on Sunday 30 May from 9am till 2pm.