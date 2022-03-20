IWD Forum supports older women to mentor younger women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OLDER women mentoring young women was the theme of a forum held by Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network (CH OWN) during International Women’s Week on Monday 7 March.

The ‘Focus on The Future Through Mentoring Forum’ was created and put on through CH OWN’s NSW Government funded 2022 Women’s Week Grant.



The event was proclaimed a huge success with over 50 registrations at the Sawtell Surf Club Conference Room.

“We had the primary focus of connecting older professional women to young women in our community by way of a panel of experienced professional women and high school students,” Lorraine Penn, spokesperson for CH OWN, told News Of The Area.

“With the concept of involving an intergenerational list of panel speakers, we facilitated three experienced women to take the audience on a career pathway journey that included how they empowered other women in their workplaces and who were their mentors.”

These inspiring women were: Liz Keen, a Consultant and Executive Producer with Headline Productions, Carolyn Heise, a Director on the Board of the Cancer Council of NSW and a corporate coach, and Shar Goodwin, a proud Wiradjuri/Gamilaraay woman and the Deputy Chair of GenHealth.

“This was combined with the three incredible high school girls from Toormina High School, who demonstrated that the future is certainly looking good in their hands.”

Two of the young women were also representing the Youth Reference Group from Coffs Harbour headspace.

Their topic was around what they want and need to know for their future.

“At the conclusion of the panel session attendees, guest speakers and the three young school women were invited to participate in an interactive workshop around building confidence, empowerment, safety in the workplace and the community.

“As I was one of the facilitators who captured what the young women wanted around confidence building, I can report that it was very clear there are large gaps in the school system around the benefits of mentoring.”

It is understood that there are apps available for almost everything, but interaction with strong mentors is considered far more effective.

The committee members of CH OWN are currently working on the ‘where to from here’ with all the input data from the interactive workshop sessions.

“Watch this space,” said Lorraine.

By Andrea FERRARI