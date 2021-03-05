Jacob Ford wins the 2021 Port Macquarie Squash open against Sydney’s Brett Hyland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JACOB Ford from Coffs Harbour won the 2021 Port Macquarie Open with a 3-1 victory over Sydney’s Brett Hyland last weekend.

The match was dominated by attacking squash where both players forced each other into the back corners to retrieve the ball.

Hyland started aggressively, volleying at every opportunity putting young Ford under constant pressure to take the first game 11/5, but Ford bounced back in the second game with tight lengths that forced Hyland away from the middle and into the back corners.

The crowd were treated to a thrilling final two games where both players were stretched into all four corners of the court with attacking drives, drops and trickle boasts, but it was Ford who shone through to take the match 3-1.

Tournament Director, Roy Ollier from Port Macquarie was delighted how the Tournament has bounced back after the Covid whitewash of 2020.

“The 2021 Port Macquarie Open was a huge success and probably our best one so far, fantastic matches in all divisions with many five setters coming right down to the wire.

“The atmosphere for the final built all day and it certainly was a fitting finale to a great tournament when Brett Hyland and Jacob Ford took to the court.

“Jacob came into the tournament after a squash break and after a shaky start to the tournament improved all weekend to peak in the final and have his first win over Brett 3/1 in the final and win his 3rd Port Macquarie Open,” said Ollier.

Ford won the 2019 Australian Junior Open in the under 19’s and was happy to receive the winners envelope stacked with fifty dollars notes.

“It’s fantastic to win this tournament and it’s always nice to get prize money, I’ve never beaten Brett before, last time we played he beat me 3-0, Brett’s a legend on the squash circuit and has won hundreds of tournaments so I’m really pleased with my performance.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my home tournament in Coffs Harbour on 6 May, The North Coast Open, there’s always players ranked in the World top 100, so it will be a good challenge,” said Ford.

By David WIGLEY