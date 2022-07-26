Jacob Ridgeway’s ‘Bullyman Reimagined’ To Be Released

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JACOB Ridgeway is a proud First Nations Worimi and Gamilaroi man whose musical talent extends to soulful storytelling.

Born and based in Newcastle and the oldest of six, Jacob Ridgeway spent part of his childhood in his mother’s hometown of Dubbo before the family relocated to his father’s home area of Port Stephens.



The award-winning singer/songwriter/performer credits the influential dose of 90’s/00’s country and hip-hop/rhythm and blues that his mum would sing to him to provide a soundtrack to his uniquely inspired sound and storytelling.

Jacob Ridgeway told News Of The Area, “I taped over my parent’s wedding video to watch Rage when I was three; hustled burned, mixed tapes out of my school bag in my free time for spending money; I was kicked out of

my high school music class and didn’t think about singing let alone a career in music for another 10 years.

“I didn’t want to be that small-town ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda’ pub yarn.”

In his late teens to early 20s Jacob had some intense moments that really tested him mentally.

“I finally felt empowered enough to leave everything I had ever known to become everything I have ever wanted to be,” he said.

Jacob’s breakout performance came in 2014 when he was selected to sing ‘My Island Home’ with the backing of the QPAC Choir and William Barton for the climax of the G20 Summit opening.

Opportunities grew over time as Jacob paved his cross-genre path performing, opening, or collaborating with such artists as Jessica Mauboy, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ash Grunwald, The Last Kinection, Catherine Britt, Shannon Noll, James and John Morrison, Emily Wurramara, Urthboy, MitchTambo, Sally Walker, Sally Whitwell, Buddy Knox, Microwave Jenny, DOBBY, John Paul Young, Kevin Bennett, Thirsty Merc, Damien Leith, Archie Roach, Guy Sebastian, Emma Donovan and The Veronicas.

Jacob has performed at events including the illustrious 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games ceremonies, 2018 UON International Choral Tour in Canada, and 2018 RUOK? ‘Conversation Convoy’, and various community events across the country.

“Music gives a definition to who we are,” he said.

“I love being able to share that and a piece of who I am with others.

“Music and writing give me a safe space to emote or share experiences or observations that surround my life.”

Jacob released his National Indigenous Story Award-winning debut single ‘Bullyman’ in July 2019, which has charted on the iTunes Alternative Chart (#8) and the iTunes All Genres Chart (#69).

‘Bullyman’ also charted on the 2021 (#53) and 2022 (#15) Triple A Original 100 Countdown.

‘Bullyman’ has also been used in schools in his local area and around Australia in the school curriculum to assist students’ education.

‘I’m Not Coming Home’ was released in February 2020, the brooding lyrics describe a journey of straying from one’s self while blending a demise derived from Jacob and his co-writer’s own trials and tribulations.

‘I’m Not Coming Home’ also charted on the 2022 (#13) Triple A Original 100 Countdown.

In between all this,Jacob has continually made room to improve by being a graduate of the AboriginalCentre of Performing Arts (2014-2016), The Academy of Country Music (2016) and The University of Newcastle (Bachelor of Music-Distinction and Master of Creative Industries-Distinction).

Bullyman has been rerecorded with a contemporary pop/RnB and world fusion of soulful vocals.

The track opens with a cinematic prelude transitioning with a Yidaki (didgeridoo) and toy piano that builds with sweet choral harmonies and traditional percussive elements (clapsticks, Kulap–Torres Strait Islander Shakers, Warup–Torres Strait Islander drum) to lure you into a false sense of security.

Jacob’s solemn yet soulful vocals then sweep the listener away.

The track was co-written with Kevin Bennett during the 2017 DAG SheepStation Writers Retreat.

The gloomy lyrics describe a journey inspired by one of Jacob’s female elders in his community and her story through personal experiences through the Stolen Generation.

The single is available in its original state, however, Jacob has soft released the track via his band camp as a fan exclusive – https://jacobridgeway.bandcamp.com/track/bullyman-reimagined

The new release will be generally available on August 4.

By Marian SAMPSON