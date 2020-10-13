Jake Billinghurst creates touching artistic tribute to his Dad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE won’t be many prouder dads in the Bulahdelah area than Peter Billinghurst, after his son Jake took out the inaugural Galleries in the Gardens Student Art Award last week.



Jake’s winning artwork, entitled ‘Thanks, Dad’, paid tribute to Peter and the relationship the pair share.

“I wanted to make an artwork about something important to me.

“My artwork was all about my connection to my dad and how he has helped me out through all the years growing up,” said Jake.

“He has always been there supporting me.”

The work, a three-metres-high drawing, took Jake close to five months to complete.

“I went through three three lead pencils right down to the nub and two rubbers.”

It’s safe to say Peter was pretty proud of his son’s work.

“He was pretty stoked, he posted on Facebook about how happy he was with it,” said Jake.

“It is for sale at the moment, but if it doesn’t sell, it will be put at home and proudly displayed.”

The Galleries in the Gardens Student Art Award featured works from students at the Bulahdelah Central School.

Graduating from year 12 this week, Jake is currently exploring his post school options, but plans to keep on making art.

“I will always do art and it will always be there for me because I love it.”

Following his win, Jake reserved special praise for his Visual Arts teacher Sue Cross for her support through the creative process.

“I would like to give a shout out to Miss Cross. Big thanks to her for her help in making it and pushing me on and helping me through the HSC.”

By Doug CONNOR