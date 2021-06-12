Japanese art collaboration at The National Cartoon Gallery’s new exhibition – Manga Mania

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANGA Mania is an extraordinary art exhibition arriving at The National Cartoon Gallery on June 18 running until August 15, 2021.

An influential Japanese art subculture, Manga is growing in popularity around the world.

It’s a style many of us would recognise while not knowing its name.

Cartoon-like, it is a way of expressing a story, an adventure or an issue.

With a resurgence of interest across social media, Manga art is celebrated internationally on TikTok and in Japan, the online platform for artists, PIXIV.

Chris Durham, Manager, National Cartoon Gallery told News Of The Area, “The Japanese Embassy approached the National Cartoon Gallery in 2020 about hosting an exhibition of winning entries from the 14th International Manga Awards.

“These awards attract entries from Manga artists from all over Southeast Asia.

“The gallery was interested in putting on another Manga exhibition, the first one since 1996.

“The growing interest in Manga, particularly amongst children and young adults has spread worldwide, so we were delighted with this opportunity to bring Manga to the Coffs Coast region.”

The Gallery has invited Australian Manga artists to contribute their own works to add to the exhibition with over 60 works, making this an international collaboration.

“We have teamed with the Coffs Harbour chapter of the Australia-Japan Society to make this a special exhibition and are delighted to be hosting two important visitors from the Japanese Embassy in Canberra, Mr Shutaro Omura, Minister, Deputy Chief of Mission and Mr Tatsushi Furuki, Second Secretary, attending the opening.

“The National Cartoon Gallery is thrilled to develop closer ties with the Japanese Manga Industry, and to show the talent of our Australian Manga artists, some in the traditional Japanese comic book Manga style and other interpretations of Manga art.”

Check out the Manga artwork by Coffs’ local talent Francoise Dik, known as Kiwi Berry on the Manga invitation and poster.

Come along to the Opening Night on Friday 18 June at 6pm to meet the Japanese guests – its best to book early – see: https://nationalcartoongallery.com.au/exhibitions/.

By Andrea FERRARI