Jarod Baxter wins North Coast Football Referee of the Month

JAROD Baxter has been announced as the Newcastle Permanent Community Referee of the Month for June by Northern NSW Football (NNSFW).

Jarod officiates matches with North Coast Football and told News Of The Area how his move to Coffs Harbour has presented new opportunities.

“Since moving up from Sydney, I’ve been given a lot more opportunities and been exposed to new tournaments and challenging games.

“I’ve gained loads of knowledge and feedback from other referees in the area which helps me reflect on the weekends games because I believe doing so is vital for improvement as a referee.

“In the long run these reflections will make me a better referee and help me succeed in my goals which could hopefully result in more awards like this one which I’m very grateful for,” said Jarod.

NNSWF Senior Officer, Community Football, Ross Hicks praised the qualities Jarod brings to the football family.

“Jarod has displayed all the qualities and characteristics of not only a good match official but a good

member of the football family.

“Refereeing is often a difficult task but I am pleased to be able to thank and recognise Jarod’s efforts

and look forward to seeing him progress as a match official in the future,” said Ross.

Newcastle Permanent Coffs Harbour Branch, Lending Manager, Erica Farag congratulated Jarod on

becoming the recipient of the Newcastle Permanent Referee of the Month Award.

“Our monthly Newcastle Permanent Community Football Awards recognise the important role

referees play in creating fair play and respect on the field,” Farag said.

“We congratulate Jarod for his ongoing contribution to the game and his local community.”

Jarod received a referee spray jacket, cap, water bottle and a referee card set to assist in fulfilling

his referee duties on and off the field.

By David Wigley