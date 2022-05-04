Jason Olbourne to run as United Australia Party candidate for Paterson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE United Australia Party, led by Clive Palmer, has endorsed Jason Olbourne as their candidate for Paterson.

Mr Olbourne holds a degree in Political Science and hosts a program on alternative internet radio station Today’s News Talk and a video show called ‘World Series News’.

Mr Olbourne is also the creator of A Million Mums for Informed Consent, which describes itself as “an organization aimed at educating and empowering parents about vaccine safety”.



In the upcoming election, Mr Olbourne says he is running to protect Australian children.

“I am running for my children; for all our children,” he told News Of The Area.

“After two years of uncertainty and COVID carnage, we have more questions than answers, not limited to $1 trillion in government debt, rising inflation, supply shortages and geo-political uncertainty.

“We need a broad big picture approach to look ahead and around corners in order to plan for what is ahead,” he said.

Mr Olbourne said that one of the large issues that the Hunter is facing is the “uncertainty around coal and the flip flopping of major parties”.

“It is clear that Hunter Valley coal is the world’s best and most efficient, and we must sell that to China and India going forward or they will be forced to buy less efficient coal from Indonesia or the USA,” he said.

If elected, Mr Olbourne hopes to introduce three percent capped mortgage interest rates for five years to save people’s homes as inflation bites hard.

He also hopes to pay down $1 trillion in government debt using a fifteen percent iron ore export licence to curb inflation, bring back $1 trillion in overseas super for investment in Australia, cancel HECS debt and reinstate free university and TAFE, and raise the Aged Pension $180 a fortnight.

In addition to this, he hopes to cancel the Fringe Benefits Tax to boost hospitality, restaurants and cafes destroyed over the past two years and cancel Provisional Tax to release $90 billion back into the economy, making taxes payable at year’s end instead.

The United Australia Party also aims to end mandates and stop a Digital ID, create an Australian Bill of Rights and bring in a Federal Integrity Commission or ICAC.

“This election is unlike any other in our history.

“For the first time ever, we are seeing the emergence of an organised minority party movement that is transparent, co-operative and enthusiastic which is reversing the traditional political apathy of Australian voters.

“What you can smell in the air are the winds of political change,” he said.

By Tara CAMPBELL