Jetty strip to benefit from Public Spaces Legacy Program funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 5,200sqm block of vacant land at the eastern end of the Jetty strip will be acquired by the Coffs Harbour City Council thanks to $3 million in funding from the State Government.

The parcel of land, known locally as the ‘Whale Tail land’, runs along the rail line from the ‘Whale Tail’ sculpture to the railway station and is currently being used informally as a car park.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The funding will allow the Council to purchase the land from the Transport Department and to open it up as a public space.

In welcoming the funding announcement Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said, “This land will be a part of the planned gateway to the Jetty Foreshores and will tie in with our Jetty Strip Structure plan.

“I would particularly like to thank our local member Gurmesh Singh for his work in making this a reality, we have been working to secure this block for a very long time, and he has helped immensely to get it through.”

Council has already allocated $1 million towards a detailed design and have until the end of June this year to lock in the funding, with an aim of starting construction in the near future.

The block will be used to increase both parking and open public green space that will tie in with the Jetty Foreshores.

Local member Gurmesh Singh said that the funding was part of up to $250 million in the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program being spent across the state to create a legacy of quality green and accessible public spaces for the future.

By David TUNE