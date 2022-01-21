Jetty Theatre shows affected by Coffs Covid spread

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast businesses are continuing to be affected by the spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the region including Coffs Harbour City Council and its services.

A Council spokesperson stated that Council was continuing to monitor the impacts that Covid-19 was having on its current and projected staffing levels and any associated impacts on service delivery.



“To date the main service that has been affected is the lifeguard service at Jetty Beach,” the spokesperson stated.

“Shows at the Jetty Theatre have also been affected with customers being directly contacted about any changes.”

Several performances scheduled for January at the Jetty Memorial Theatre have been either cancelled or postponed due to the current situation.

“It’s been a challenging time but here at the Jetty Theatre we are doing our best to roll with the punches and continue to offer our patrons a safe and supportive theatre experience,” Jetty Memorial Theatre stated on its Facebook page.

Other local businesses are also being forced to reschedule or postpone performances this month during the busiest time of the year for local businesses, including the postponement of the Daryl Braithwaite show at Moonee Beach Hotel which was scheduled for Saturday 15 January.

The River Sounds festival scheduled for January 14 and 15 at Bellingen has been postponed to August 19-21 due to current Covid-19 public health orders and a large number of participating artists and staff testing positive to Covid-19.

“After much deliberation, the River Sounds Management Team have decided to postpone the event in response to the increasing number of Covid cases and hospitalisations in NSW, and due to the reintroduction of capacity restrictions for indoor venues – which impacts one of the Festival stages,” River Sounds Festival Director Ben Lewis said.

Coffs Harbour City Council has also stated that current supply chain issues across the State could affect the delivery of upcoming Council projects in the region during 2022.

“All critical functions are being maintained however it is anticipated that supply chain issues could impact project delivery timelines this year,” the spokesperson said.

“This will be closely monitored across all services and projects.”

Any possible reduction of hours at Council’s customer service centre, libraries, museum and gallery will be communicated to the community.

“This is a rapidly changing situation which may also impact response times for our contracted after-hours phone service, given the COVID related impacts on their operations,” the spokesperson said.

All Council facilities continue to have COVID-19 safety measures in place to minimise workplace and community transmission.

Customers/visitors to Council facilities are requested to apply these safety measures, such as face masks.