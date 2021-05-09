Jiving at the Jetty with the Big Big Boogie Band

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Big Big Boogie Band had the dancefloor swinging and jiving as the popular 14 piece band played an array of jazz, blues, swing and rock music in front of a packed house at Red-C Events last Saturday.

After a COVID-19 dancefloor hiatus, Rob and Kristy Pursch celebrated the music in style.

“There’s nothing like live music after so long being off the dance floor especially when that live music is the Big Big Boogie Band.



“It’s so good to see so many people up on the dance floor enjoying themselves, it’s been so long since we’ve danced, we loved every minute, thanks to Red-C for keeping live music alive,” said Kristy.

Director at Red-C Events, Dan Stevens, dressed up for the occasion in 1920’s attire and told the News Of The Area, “It’s like being on Broadway, you don’t get to see fourteen musicians performing on stage like this very often, you could hear every instrument.”

The Big Big Boogie Band have been together for 20 years but like many bands of this magnitude, the musicians come and go but it’s the love of music that binds them together as saxophone players Thomas Madden and David explained.

“We just love music, that’s why we are still together, we love playing and we love performing, we don’t have backing music, every instrument is an important ingredient to the show and when you see it live you can tell the difference,” they said.

Director at Red-C Events, Jane Reidy wants to do it again.

“We will definitely be having The Big Big Boogie Band back, so look out for dates on our website or socials.

“It was a lot of fun, with great music, and having the staff and patrons dress up in the big band theme makes it a special night too, it was a fabulous atmosphere,” said Jane.

By David WIGLEY