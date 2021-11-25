Joanna Jensen exhibiting at Stringer Gallery, Nambucca Heads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOANNA Jensen is a well-known local Nambucca artist who loves to create whimsical, playful mixed media works which can’t help but delight the viewer.

A prolific artist, she is always creating in her busy studio.

Her ‘Kindred Spirits’ exhibition will be on display at the Stringer Galley, Nambucca Heads from December 1.

Joanna will be presenting both black and white and highly coloured fantasy works in her exhibition.

Mainly in small scale, with a profusion of figures including cats, mermaids, owls and humans, the paintings highlight Joanna’s love of drawing.

Highly creative herself, she claims inspiration from Lewis Carol’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

She is a passionate person whose love for people, animals and the environment shines through.

She has particularly fond memories of her time living abroad for eight years, mainly residing in London and Paris.

She said that of her time living in Montmartre where so many artists have lived and worked, “It was like a dream, I just loved living there!”

Her daughter was a dancer at the Moulin Rouge for 13 years and was married just a few kilometres away from Giverny, where Monet lived.

What interesting experiences these must have been!

Joanna refers to her art as eclectic.

Using her imagination and powerful life experiences, her work has occupied her over the years and continues to delight her audience.

Joanna has always worked with children, teaching at Katoomba High and Jamieson High in Penrith.

At her studio, ‘Lynwood’ in Springwood, she taught art to students from six to sixteen years every Saturday.

“I just lived for it, it’s true, I loved it so much,” Joanna said.

Perhaps this is why her art exudes such playfulness.

The Stringer Gallery is located in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, in Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads, and will also soon be exhibiting a new members’ show titled ‘Colours of Summer’.

‘Kindred Spirits’ Exhibition Dates: Wed 1 December – Mon 3 January 2022.

‘Colours of Summer’ Exhibition Dates: Wed 1 December – Sat 29 January 2022.

Gallery Hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 9.30am – 12 noon.

A collection of Joanna’s works.