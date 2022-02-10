John Logan Entertainment launch big event schedule for March/April

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL promoters John Logan Entertainment (JLE) have launched an impressive line-up of outdoor events for March and April on the Coffs Coast, kicking off with the Summer Beach Hop on 26 March.

The popular retro music festival returns to the Jetty Foreshores with the Australian Beach Boys headlining and a blockbuster retro car show to boot.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

John Logan is looking forward to the festival bouncing back after a two year hiatus.

“This year we want 100 cars, it’s going to be a spectacular car event.

“We have the advantage of working with two car clubs and we are confident the first event in two years will be a success.”

“If you have a pre-1985 car or rod, organisers want to hear from you by email at [email protected]), by phone on 66528266 or via the Facebook page @summerbeachhop.

“Organisers are working with Stewart Copeland from Advanced Car Club and mad car enthusiast Shane Jefferies to build the car display component of the event,” said Logan.

The following week has more in store for music lovers on the Coffs Coast as the industry continues to recover.

“Not to be undone, in conjunction with Great Southern Nights, JLE will return to the Botanic Garden on Sunday April 3 for an afternoon with iconic Australian musician Russell Morris.

“Special guest support will be Fiona Boyes in what promises to be an inspired afternoon of blues, RnB and Russell’s hits.

“Tickets are on sale via www.trybooking.com/862561,” said Logan.

By David WIGLEY