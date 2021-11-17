John Mills OAM honoured for Surf Lifesaving contribution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WELL known life member of Coffs Harbour Surf Club John Mills was recently awarded life membership of Surf Lifesaving Australia.

John is one of Australia’s longest serving and most successful surf sports coaches.

He has an unbroken level of commitment to the Surf Life Saving movement, actively completing at the highest level for 20 years and has excelled as a coach at the highest levels for some 60 years, all on a voluntary basis.

His record is truly outstanding and remarkable.

Countless competitors have benefited from his extensive knowledge, versatility, enthusiasm and experience over multiple disciplines.

His versatility and innovative ability across disciplines as diverse as R&R, Craft and the art of surf swimming put him in an elite category.

John has made an eminent, respected and notable contribution to the development of surf lifesavers at all levels over half a century that is both significant and influential.

His impact has been truly remarkable and described by many as life changing.

The Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club is honoured and forever grateful for the contribution John has made to the Club.