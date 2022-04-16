Join in the inaugural St Patrick’s School Golf Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE inaugural St Patrick’s Primary School P&F Golf Day will be held on Sunday 22 May 2022, in conjunction with the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club and proudly sponsored by LJ Hooker Nambucca/Macksville.

All are welcome to participate.

“Young, old, experienced, newbies, corporate teams, friends, colleges, and definitely families of all ages,” Carmen Kerr from St Patrick’s Primary School committee told News Of The Area.

“The more the merrier to join in the fun.”

The purpose for the day is to raise funds to go towards enhancing St Patrick’s Primary School’s outdoor areas with the addition of a passive play area, an outdoor classroom and learning area, new playground equipment, and a waterproof cover over the outdoor court.

“This fundraiser will benefit our children by facilitating educational opportunities, athletic excellence, promoting physical fitness and sportsmanship with a desire to challenge kids and adapt to outdoor education during a time of social distancing.

“As such, we are looking for support for the event.

“Support could take shape in many ways, and we have provided a few options to consider: hole sponsors, donate a prize to be auctioned or register a team of four which will include eighteen-holes, breakfast burger, refreshments, and a grazing platter.”

Sponsors will have signage and lots of promotional opportunities.

“In addition, should you wish to show your support in other ways, please do not hesitate to contact the Parents & Friends Committee.

“We hope to attract community businesses, members, and invited guests alike throughout the day.”

The Golf Day format is a four-ball Ambrose, with a breakfast burger and light refreshments, and tea/coffee served on arrival at 9.00am, followed by a 10.00am shotgun start.

The P&F has coordinated many entertaining competitions throughout the day that people can try their skill (or luck) on.

“Awards and prizes are up for grabs in a Putting Competition, Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Water Hazard Duck Award, and the Best Dressed Team…so remember cash on the day to join in all the festivities.”

Post golf activities will include refreshments, grazing platters, prize presentation, a raffle, an auction, and loads of fun.

Carmen encourages, “Making your way out to the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, located at Stuart Island, Nambucca Heads, on the day will prove great fun with friends, family, colleagues, and we anticipate a great day.

“Thank you for everyone’s time and support; we look forward to working with all to progress our children’s schooling opportunities going forward.”

Registration to enter a team or sponsor a hole will close by Sunday, May 15 2022.

For any interests or queries please contact the P&F committee on 0467 498 237 or via email at [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI