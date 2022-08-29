Join Lifeline’s Out of the Shadows community walk for suicide prevention and awareness

WORLD Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday 10 September is being supported in Coffs Harbour by the Out of the Shadows community walk organised by Lifeline North Coast which encourages the community to join the walk and help raise awareness and remember those we’ve lost through suicide.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the Lifeline Out of the Shadows community walk is back and will take place at Jetty Beach, Coffs Harbour.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The purpose of the Out of the Shadows Walk is to unite people from different backgrounds and communities who have been impacted by the death of a loved one through suicide.

You can make a difference by participating in this community event.

Angela Martin, Communications and Community Engagement Manager told News Of The Area, “Please join us to raise awareness, remembering those we have lost to suicide, those who have attempted suicide, and those who are living with the grief of losing someone.

“The walk begins at the steps; we walk the jetty, then onto the sand to walk to the south end of the beach then back towards the Jetty Beach entrance to enjoy music and breakfast.

“This walk is to bring community together, as we walk at sunrise to raise awareness to remember those lost to suicide, and support those who are impacted and continue to struggle with suicide.

“The health and safety of our community continues to be our number one priority.

“There will be support services available on the day.

“This is a free event for the community, family friendly and safe,” said Angela.

Those who register in advance for the walk will receive a free BBQ breakfast, there will be music, support, and activities for families.

To register for this free event, please sign up on the Lifeline North Coast website at

https://lifelinenorthcoast.org.au/event/otsch/.

When: Saturday, 10 September 2022, from 5:45am

Where: Jetty Foreshores, grass lawn next to the yacht club and steps facing the Jetty Beach entrance.

Further contact: GambleAware Mid and Northern NSW/ Lifeline North Coast Ph: 0477 151 145 or 02 66514093.

By Andrea FERRARI