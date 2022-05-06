Join the Biggest Morning Tea at 2AIRFM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RADIO station 2AIRFM Coffs Coast is holding its Biggest Morning Tea (BMT) event on Thursday 19 May at 10am at the station.

Garry Costa, 2AIRFM’s President, is organising the BMT for the second year running, for the local Coffs Harbour radio station to be part of the Cancer Council’s annual national fundraising event.



“We have entertainment throughout the morning with coffee and cake, as well as a BBQ with sausages and bacon and egg rolls,” Kaye Hamilton, Vice President, Sales and Sponsorship, 2AIRFM Coffs Coast, told News Of The Area.

“We welcome all visitors and all proceeds from this event will be going to the Cancer Council.

“Our first Biggest Morning Tea was last year, and it was a great success.

“There were more than 100 people and we raised over $1,000 for the Cancer Council.

“Last year people that came along thoroughly enjoyed the food, fun and entertainment and we are doing it all again and hopefully better,” encouraged Kaye.

Everyone connected to 2AIRFM is a volunteer wanting to bring great music to the local community and are keen to give entertainment and support to good causes across the Coffs Harbour community, the Cancer Council being one they have chosen to support.

“2AIRFM will be doing some live crossovers during the morning and we are promising a chance to meet the presenters and see what we can offer to the community.

“We are hoping for an amazing morning tea and an amazing outcome for the Cancer Council,” said Kaye.

Join in the chats and cuppas, the BBQ and banter, help raise money and have your say with the presenters at 2AIRFM radio station at 24 Glenreagh Street, Coffs Harbour from 10am on Thursday 19 May.

For more info on 2AIRFM visit www.2airfm.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI