Join the conversation: R U OK? Day is on 9 September 2021

R U OK? Day is on Thursday 9 September 2021.

The message this year is ‘Are they really ok? Ask them today’.

This message is a response to research that has found that 22% of Australians are not asking if people are okay because they feel that they feel they don’t know anyone that needs their help.

CEO of R U OK? Katherine Newton said, “R U OK? is encouraging all Australians to pause and consider how the people in their world are really going, and to make asking ‘Are you ok?’ a part of their everyday.”

The national day of action strives to remind everyone about the importance of checking in with each other, and checking that all is okay.

Newton said, “We want to emphasise that an R U OK? conversation is not only for when someone is visibly distressed or in crisis and remind everyone that their support can make a difference for anyone who is struggling.”

During these unusual COVID times, where catching up with family and friends is restricted, the message of R U OK? is important.

It may be as simple as phoning a friend or neighbour to ask if they are okay.

Ann-Maree Fardell Hartley, Registered Psychologist and Suicidologist, said, “Everyone has a role to play in ensuring the people in their world feel connected and supported.

Free tools and resources can be found on the R U OK? website.

Hartley said, “You don’t have to be an expert, just a good friend and a great listener.”

Earthbound Bowra Cafe, 27 Bowra St Nambucca Heads is a supporter of R U OK? Day.

The cafe will have R U OK reusable coffee cups for sale and will be using R U OK biodegradable coffee cups on the day.

All proceeds go to R U OK?

There will also be a donation box set up.

An R U OK? Day webinar to learn when and how to ask is being held on Thursday 9 September at 12:30pm-1:20pm.

Details can be found on the website at ruok.org.au.

For support at any time day or night, call Lifeline on 131114.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN