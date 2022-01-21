Join the Garden Club wanderings in Coffs’ Botanic Garden

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA and Coffs Harbour Garden Club Members will kick start their year with a social get-together at Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden, Thursday 27 January at 11am.

New Members are especially welcome to take a stroll through the gardens at their own pace.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

This will be followed by a BYO picnic lunch on the green.

“If you are interested in the culture of gardening or wish to learn more to increase your skills, then come along to meet members who are only too happy to share their knowledge,” Judy Jackson, Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour Garden Club spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“A new year always inspires growth and renewal so if ever there was a better time to start something new or a need to ground yourself, then now is the perfect moment.

“There is nothing like getting your hands dirty and seeing efforts rewarded with fresh vegetables; blooms to brighten up your home or a neighbour commenting on how lovely your patch looks.

“Belonging to a Garden Club increases gardening knowledge and outings encourage possibilities and admiration of what others are achieving in the LGA.

“Landscapes are endless and ever changing in a wonderful temperate climate.

“Like plants, gardeners come in many different varieties.

“Some may have a few succulents in pots on a balcony, a suburban backyard with natives, or even a large country expanse with a tropical jungle and a water feature; we have the knowledge to share and it’s most likely we shall visit the same or have a guest speaker talking about your interest.

“There is also an abundance of plants members share to be traded at meetings; an inexpensive way to build your garden and advice is free.

“The social and health benefits of gardening are universal and cannot be underestimated; community connections, pride in our surroundings and the spirit of sharing.”

You can view endangered and exotic species as well as the sensory garden adjacent to the glasshouses.

“This is a showcase for roses, herbs, and other plants that ‘tickle the senses’.”

All paths are wheelchair accessible.

Management confirms the café is closed due to Covid space requirements.

The Botanic Garden is located in Hardacre Street off Harbour Drive.

For more information call Judy on 0417 923333.