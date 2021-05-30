Join The Push Up Challenge 2021 to shine a light on mental health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUNE 1 marks the beginning of The Push-Up Challenge 2021, a challenge designed to put the spotlight on suicide and mental health in Australia.

Jump on to The Push-Up Challenge website and sign up to #pushforbetter mental health.

This year The Push-Up Challenge asks people to push 3,318 times over the course of three weeks to spotlight the number of people who died by suicide in Australia in 2019.



The Challenge encourages people to get fit, have fun, learn about mental health, and fundraise for the cause, all at the same time.

Registering is simple on the Push Up Challenge website https://www.thepushupchallenge.com.au.

Register as a participant and then you’ll be asked if you want to join or create a team or perhaps go solo.

It’s super simple.

Give it a crack!

Leading up to the event The Push Up Challenge will release a brand new App which allows you to track your push-ups and see how others in your team are going too.

The App is super easy to use.

If you can’t see it quite yet, fear not, it will be released closer to the start date.

Whilst fundraising is an optional part of this event, it is encouraged.

As the event is free, feel free to throw in a few dollars to support mental health if you like and of course feel free to get your friends and family supporting you and the cause too.

This year you will have the opportunity to support one of three main beneficiaries: headspace (make sure you select your local centre headspace Coffs Harbour), Lifeline or The Push for Better Foundation.

On 1 June it all begins.

Individuals and teams will be completing 3,318 push-ups over 25 days.

The target amount per day varies and whilst you can catch up if you fall behind, you can’t get ahead.

So grab your friends, family, colleagues and team mates, create a team and #pushforbetter mental health this June.

For more information and to register head to: https://www.thepushupchallenge.com.au.

headspace Coffs Harbour has a team who’ll be completing the Push Up Challenge.

Visit headspace Coffs Rocks for more information. https://www.thepushupchallenge.com.au/team/3892-headspace-coffs-rocks.