Join the Seniors Week Festival at the Boambee East Community Centre

FUTURE-PROOFING ourselves as we age is a key component of the exercises and information that will be shared in sessions at the Boambee East Community Centre on 30 March, as part of the NSW Seniors Week Festival.

The festival is free and open to all with the theme ‘Let’s Reconnect’.



There’s a Strength Exercises class at 10.45am and Instructor and Chair Exercises at 1:30pm, run by Hajnalka Juhasz, Mid North Coast Local Health District Fitness Instructor.

“In both sessions Hajnalka will be demonstrating and running a gentle exercise class for anyone attending the day,” Margo Johnston, Health Promotion – Healthy Communities at MNCLHD told News Of The Area.

At 1.40pm Aaron Hardaker from Mid North Coast Physiotherapy presents a session called ‘Falls Prevention – living longer, living stronger’ taken from the seven-week Stepping On program which will come to Coffs in April.

The Seniors Week exercise sessions will be a snapshot of the Stepping On program, along with sharing resources and providing information leaflets and contact details relevant to Coffs Coast senior residents.

“Stepping On classes are two hours long and each week a different health professional covers a topic; for example, a dietician talking about bone health, an optometrist talking vision, a podiatrist chatting through safe footwear and foot health and an occupational therapist covering home hazard awareness.

“We encourage people to stay active, be connected and stay connected.

“This is what Seniors Week is all about.”

Sharing information will be the order of the day, providing details of local programs and services that seniors might not know about.

“We will also be talking about our upcoming Healthy and Active for Life (HAL) online free program, which starts on 25 April, which seniors can join.

“You get access to online healthy lifestyle modules and two online exercise programs, weekly handouts and your own exercise manual.

“Participants have access to a Life Coach who can talk through an individual’s particular capabilities and goals.

“The Seniors Week Festival event at Boambee East Community Centre is a day where we celebrate seniors and encourage everyone to come together and find out more about healthy ageing,” said Margo.

Find out more or register to attend on 6658 4655 or online at https://events.humanitix.com/seniorsfestival.

By Andrea FERRARI