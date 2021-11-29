Jonesy supports the community on duty at Sawtell SLSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ‘get the job done’ legacy of David Jones, the life-member of Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club (SSLSC) and former president of Sawtell RSL who passed away recently aged 70, lives on at Sawtell beach through Jonesy, the new SSV side-by-side, all-terrain vehicle.

The vehicle was officially handed over, emblazoned with its Jonesy signage, at Sawtell SLSC on Sunday 21 November at a presentation attended by David’s wife Linda, his children and grandkids.



Also in attendance were friends and fellow officials from Sawtell RSL.

Through the generous donation of $23,000 from Sawtell RSL which has funded the purchase, Jonesy was put on duty with immediate effect.

In a proud and little-bit-teary chat with News Of The Area, Linda said, “I’m very honoured and David would have been humbled.

“David was such a community person and did so much, but never for accolades…it was for his hometown.

“He built this place,” said Linda, sweeping her arm across the SSLSC building.

A brickie by trade, David Jones built many a construction in and around Sawtell.

“He was a terrific organiser, and the job was always done.

“David was awarded Sawtellian of the Year because of all these things.”

A member of SSLSC since he was 13-years-old, he became a Life Member at thirty.

David was recognised in 1978 with NSW Surf Lifesaver of the Year.

This was the first time it had been awarded to a participant outside of the Sydney area.

“It was announced on Bondi Beach and when the organisers asked David if he had a speech ready, he had to say he was unprepared because it was just so unexpected.”

And does his wife approve of the nickname Jonesy for the SSV?

“Oh yes,” she said.

Terry de Carle, SSLSC Life Member, officially thanked Sawtell RSL for funding the vehicle purchase, saying, “Jonesy will carry this club well into the future.

“David was naturally a leader and organiser and SSV Jonesy will continue his legacy.

Dallas Burrage, Sawtell RSL, noted, “David was awarded the highest honour the RSL of Australia can put on a non-member, the Certificate of Merit.”

The spirit of these accolades earned through David’s commitment to doing and organising, are embedded in Jonesy.

One request from Linda Jones, “When you’re using the vehicle please say, ‘take the Jonesy…not the SSV’.”

By Andrea FERRARI