‘Joy to the world’: Heather Rose in Concert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MULTI genre, multi-instrumentalist and teller of silly jokes, Nambucca Valley Arts Council will present Miss Heather Rose in concert on Sunday, 12 December.

Heather has recently been touring with The Date Brothers as a double act when Ian is available from Ireland.

She has performed at GlenFest with Greg Sheehan as her drummer and was Bruce Mathiske’s support act.

Bruce is acknowledged as Australia’s premiere guitarist.

The concert, ‘Joy to the World’, which promises to be a performance like no other in 2021, will be held at 2pm at the Senior Citizens’ Hall, 11 Kent St, Nambucca Heads.

Heather will be playing two pianos, one acoustic and one electric, as she presents music from Chopin and Debussy to Cole Porter and Gypsy Jazz with a few of her most requested originals sprinkled on top.

Prepare to be delighted, to laugh and to set your soul free as you share Joy with the World.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Hello World Nambucca Heads, online at tiny url/joy to the world/heather rose eventbrite, or at the door.

Musical requests will be received with delight upon purchase of tickets and afternoon tea will be provided at the interval.

The concert runs from 2-4 pm with doors open at 1.30pm.

All of the usual Covid-19 requirements will be adhered to.

So, gather your family and friends and we’ll see you there!

P.S. If you would like to bring a gift-wrapped present to place under the tree, Heather will deliver them all to the Salvo’s Christmas run.