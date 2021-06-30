Julia Etel from the Northern Storm Wins Volunteer of the Month for June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTHERN Storm’s Julia Etel won North Coast’s Newcastle and Permanent Volunteer of the Month for June.

Julia coaches the under 9s and manages the under 11s at the Northern Storm Football Club where she makes a big difference.

Club President Michael Lloyd told the News Of The Area, “Julia Etel has been involved with Northern Storm FC for over five years now, during that time Julia has shown herself to be a dedicated volunteer, as manager of our current U11s for several years, and also as a coach of an U9s team.

“Several club members have commented that Julia is the most organised manager, coach in the club.

“Julia is always willing to help out with events, and is constantly coming up with ideas for how the club can do better.

“Julia and her family are dedicated supporters as well, attending all of our home CPL matches, with her two sons helping out as ball boys as well,” said Michael.

It appears the only person surprised with the announcement was Julia.

“When I was told I had been nominated for NCF Volunteer of the Month, I was genuinely surprised as Northern Storm has so many amazing volunteers.

“From Rosie and Kelly who run the canteen, to the coaches, some who coach more than one team, to our club president Michael Lloyd and my personal favourite, John, our unofficial BBQ chef and drummer at the Korora field,” said Julia.

By David Wigley