Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare Group members recognised for environmental contribution

THREE members of the Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare Group have been recognised by their peers and National Resource Management Professionals for significant contributions to the environment, sustainable agricultural practices and natural resource management via the Mid Coast Regional Landcare Awards.

Andrew Yeo from the Bulahdelah Sustainable Farming Group was awarded the Landcare Farming Award, Robyn Lamond from the Wang Wauk-Wallambah Sustainable Farming Group was awarded the Individual Landcarer Award, and Rod Zemanek from the Karuah Catchment Landcare Group led the team, known locally as the G8, that was awarded the Landcare Community Group Award.



Andrew’s award is recognition for how he has created a successful, sustainable, small acreage farming enterprise using permaculture and regenerative farming principles that hydrate the landscape and enhance the soil’s capacity to sustain life.

Robyn’s award recognises her dedication, commitment and leadership in the Landcare movement at local, regional and state levels for more than 25 years.

Karuah Catchment Landcare received the Community Group Award based on their success delivering the Branch Wetlands Regeneration Project which has had a major impact on improving water quality and nutrients in the Karuah Estuary.

The project was a true partnership of grassroots Landcare, Mid Coast Council, Local Land Services, Landcare Australia and the University of Newcastle.

These award winners have also been nominated through to the State awards, which will be decided at the 2022 Landcare NSW and Local Land Services State Conference in Tweed Heads.

Good luck to our local Landcare champions!

If you would like some information on joining Landcare contact Joel Dunn at kgl.landcare@gmail.com.