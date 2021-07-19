Karuah Bowling Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE bowling years come and go and while 2020 and 2021 were stellar years for “news’, they were relatively quiet on the Bowling front.

That said, the 2021 AGM for the Karuah Bowling Club has seen a completely new committee take on the job and they have high hopes for the coming year.

New President Jim Healey said, “they had intended to breathe new life into the competitions they run and offer new challenges to their long term as well as new bowlers they hope to attract.”

Off and running with their first monthly meeting last week they invited Craig Donaldson, the Bowls NSW Rep and Ross Parr the CEO of the Karuah RSL as their guests.

Support, ideas and liaison was offered to the bowlers by both.

Stephen Gilchrist, the newly elected Games Secretary said, “Exciting new Gala formats are on the cards for all levels of bowlers, from beginners and juniors through to experienced bowlers.”

Getting the year off to a flying start, Stephen Gilchrist played in the final of the premier major singles championship against club stalwart Tom Mulley this last Saturday to decide the best male singles player in the club.

The game was played in extremely windy conditions and after a classic tussle, Tom Mulley came out the victor.

After the game Mr Mulley spoke “with the 200 kilometer per hour winds, the bowls were almost delivering themselves and Gillie and myself were kept busy avoiding the pelicans who also were being carried past at 200 KPH in the wind”.

“It was a great game and I thoroughly enjoyed Stephen’s company and his great competitive bowling during the game,” Mr Mulley said.

Anyone in our readership area that would like to try bowling, or is looking for a transfer, is welcome to ring the RSL Club for details of how to try this social and fun sport in a friendly and inclusive atmosphere at Karuah.