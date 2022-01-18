Karuah Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FRIDAY last, at long last, saw the end of the 2021 championships on the Karuah green.

The Karuah Ladies Club conducted the finals of their Ladies Consistency competition and the Ladies Major Singles competitions.

“COVID and green delays, bad weather on key days and an extremely compressed schedule had made the 2021 year extend well into 2022,” Ladies President Kay Freeman said.

The consistency singles format is a very popular competition amongst Karuah lady bowlers.

It requires a very pure form of the game with points only available to the player who can consistently draw bowls to a set jack (balanced on a marker and returned there, should it be moved).

Christine Davies, arguably the most consistent Karuah lady bowler, having won each of the consistency competitions since 2016 said “This year’s final against Helen Higgins was particularly tough as Helen is a very strong draw bowler and the day was oppressively hot so I was quite relieved to come out with a win”.

The Ladies Major Singles, held on the same day, was an absolute treat for the spectators on hand with some quality bowling and fierce but friendly competition on display.

On that extremely hot day the format saw unlimited ends with the first bowler to reach 25 shots being declared the winner. In a very close game, both bowlers were exploiting their areas of strength and the game went to some 38 ends making it a real endurance marathon.

“By the end, both Kay and I were extremely hot and weary but the standard of bowling was invigorating and a real challenge to us both, I’ll treasure this win and the shared high standard that Kay and I managed today,” eventual victor Annette Linney said

Next week sees the start of the 2022 competition year for both Men’s and Ladies Clubs.

Tuesday and Thursday Galas are still being played weather permitting (ring the club if in doubt) with entries by 9:30AM and games commenced at 10:00AM.

Both clubs welcome all standards of players and visitors and have loaner equipment for those who want to try a new, fun sport.

See you at Karuah.

By Trevor DAVIES